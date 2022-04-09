Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-poised to benefit from its strong fund-raising ability, revenue mix and global footprints. The buyout of DCI is expected to further enhance its digital capabilities. Further, continued net inflows are likely to keep supporting Blackstone's assets under management (AUM) growth, going forward. However, persistently increasing expenses are expected to hurt the company's bottom line to an extent in the near term. Moreover, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities (given the volatile nature of its earnings) remain another major near-term concern.”

Get Blackstone alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on BX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

Shares of BX stock opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.27.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 758,862 shares of company stock worth $48,643,887 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.