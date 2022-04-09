BMO Capital Markets Cuts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.39% from the company’s current price.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cormark dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.23.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$15.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.21. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.