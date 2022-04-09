BMO Capital Markets Lowers GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Price Target to C$4.40

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective (up from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of GGD opened at C$2.98 on Thursday. GoGold Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.27 and a 52-week high of C$3.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$879.63 million and a PE ratio of 298.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

