BNB (BNB) Price Down 4.5% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. BNB has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $423.76 or 0.00998994 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 165,116,761 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is www.binance.com. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.