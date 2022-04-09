boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price target on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.02) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.64) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 313.50 ($4.11).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 89.72 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.11. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.50. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

