Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $129.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.27.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.70. 560,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,115. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

