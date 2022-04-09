Bpp Holdco Llc Sells 18,429 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:CPE opened at $61.96 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

