Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

BDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of BDN opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,140 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

