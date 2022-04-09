Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) will post sales of $126.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.77 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $120.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $511.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.81 million to $512.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $533.90 million, with estimates ranging from $529.94 million to $537.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.80. 1,385,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

