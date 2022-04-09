Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.840-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $338 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.13 million.Braze also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.69.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

