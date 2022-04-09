Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Brickworks

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, engineered and stone pavers, precast walling and flooring panels, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, terracotta faÃ§ades systems, floor tiles, timber battens, and fiber cement walling panels and roof battens.

