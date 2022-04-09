British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,600 by UBS Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BATS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.66) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.79).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,291 ($43.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.89) and a one year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,227.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,888.29.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.20), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($365,342.40). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14 shares of company stock valued at $45,156.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

