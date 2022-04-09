Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Ares Management posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. 666,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,778,717 over the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

