Brokerages Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $892.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will announce $892.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $870.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $912.00 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $815.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,260. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.