Brokerages Anticipate Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will announce $97.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full-year sales of $487.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $490.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $604.33 million, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $607.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LVLU. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

LVLU opened at $8.47 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $76,725,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.