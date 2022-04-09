Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $9.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will report $9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.43 and the lowest is $7.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $9.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $45.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.45 to $56.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $47.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.67 to $55.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

REGN stock traded up $17.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $738.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,162. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $469.80 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.68.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,918 shares of company stock worth $23,984,490 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

