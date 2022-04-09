Brokerages Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Post $2.13 EPS

Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $3.42. Boston Beer reported earnings of $4.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.67 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.33. 130,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,468. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.25. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $342.74 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.34 and a beta of 0.82.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

