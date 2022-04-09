Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPKGet Rating) will report $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $1.89 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

