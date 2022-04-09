Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will report sales of $87.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.88 million to $88.80 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $59.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $429.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $443.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $604.57 million, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $665.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $718,195.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,491 shares of company stock worth $27,074,115. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

HRMY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.79. 260,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,952. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 0.51. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

