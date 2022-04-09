Brokerages Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KODGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($1.80). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($3.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

KOD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Shares of KOD opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.