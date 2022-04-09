Brokerages Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($1.80). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($3.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

KOD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Shares of KOD opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

