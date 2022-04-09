Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUNA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.87. 96,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $221.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

