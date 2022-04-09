Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.06. Ping Identity posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 292,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 517,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PING traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 795,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,671. Ping Identity has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

