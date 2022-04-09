Brokerages Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Sirius XM by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

