Brokerages Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.13 Million

Brokerages expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) to report sales of $66.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $66.30 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $54.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $290.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $343.89 million, with estimates ranging from $340.22 million to $349.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 94.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.54. 756,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,431. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.