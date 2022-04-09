Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Brokerages forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $7.72 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $40.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.14 billion to $42.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in United Airlines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

