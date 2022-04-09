Brokerages Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. UWM reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UWMC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

In related news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after buying an additional 1,273,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth approximately $7,364,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 8,171.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,610 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 119.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 88,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 553,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.11. 849,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,681. The company has a market cap of $380.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.96. UWM has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.