Brokerages Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Brokerages expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHSGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Workhorse Group reported earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader bought 12,600 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,048,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,653,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,730,000 after buying an additional 122,242 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Workhorse Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WKHS opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $599.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

About Workhorse Group (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

