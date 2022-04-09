Brokerages Set Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target at $16.63

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Atlas alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $9,045,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlas by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,178,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 133,093 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Atlas by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Atlas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATCO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.22. 738,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.