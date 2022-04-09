Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $193.38

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average is $153.04. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.