Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Price Target at GBX 329.50

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 313.50 ($4.11).

BOO has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.30) target price on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

BOO stock traded up GBX 3.02 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 89.72 ($1.18). The company had a trading volume of 6,123,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,135,396. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.11. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

