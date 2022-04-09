Brokerages Set Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target at $27.29

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 1,901.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRBU traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $8.26. 527,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

