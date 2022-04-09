Brokerages Set Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Target Price at GBX 4,090.71

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,089.29 ($53.63).

A number of brokerages have commented on CKN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($58.62) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,655 ($47.93) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Friday.

Get Clarkson alerts:

CKN stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,495 ($45.84). 32,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,914. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,789.50 ($36.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,225 ($55.41). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,428.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,663.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 57 ($0.75) dividend. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

About Clarkson (Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.