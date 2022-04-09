Brokerages Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Target Price at $44.50

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.95) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $17.22. 60,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

