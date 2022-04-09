Brokerages Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) PT at C$17.30

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$92,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,248,200. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$41,130.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,093,500. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,321 shares of company stock valued at $100,830 and have sold 1,300,133 shares valued at $18,145,754.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -677.20. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -61.60%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

