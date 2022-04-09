Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Target Price at $35.33

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.62. 1,244,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,480. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.