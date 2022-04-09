Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Target Price at $35.33

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.62. 1,244,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,480. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

