Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) PT at C$3.07

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$1.86 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$583.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

