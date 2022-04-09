Brokerages Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) PT at $306.00

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of SITM traded down $10.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.78. 210,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,626. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. SiTime has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $785,248.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,934 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

