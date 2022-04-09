Brokerages Set The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target at $91.40

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.40.

JYNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.81 million, a P/E ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.39. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Joint by 131.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 206.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Joint during the second quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Joint by 33.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

