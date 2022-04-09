Brokerages Set THG Plc (LON:THG) Price Target at GBX 543.40

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 485.40 ($6.37).

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 217 ($2.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.18) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 440 ($5.77) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.56) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON:THG traded up GBX 2.78 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 91.74 ($1.20). 6,472,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,345. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 717.50 ($9.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 211.63.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

