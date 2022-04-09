Brokerages Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Target Price at $95.00

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several brokerages have commented on TWST. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $184,114.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,030 shares of company stock valued at $884,881. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $54,103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $33,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after buying an additional 316,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NanoDimension Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $23,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $150.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

