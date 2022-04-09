Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Target Price at $130.00

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Z stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.68. 2,394,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,873. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
