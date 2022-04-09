Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Target Price at $130.00

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,814,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 180,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.68. 2,394,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,873. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

