Brokers Issue Forecasts for AXA SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AXA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($32.42) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AXA from €35.00 ($38.46) to €32.00 ($35.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. AXA has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

