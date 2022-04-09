Brokers Offer Predictions for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $13.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

NYSE:LPX opened at $58.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.