Brokers Offer Predictions for Rayonier Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rayonier in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

RYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $182,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,317 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $28,252,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 700,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,987,000 after buying an additional 631,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

