Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $42.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 453,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,658. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,876,000 after acquiring an additional 442,080 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,141,000 after acquiring an additional 225,118 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

