Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company's Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company's Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan."

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $37.52 on Friday. Brother Industries has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

