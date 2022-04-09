BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOO. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BRP by 79.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

