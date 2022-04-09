Bruce J. Schanzer Sells 25,000 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Stock

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $384.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About Cedar Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.