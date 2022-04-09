Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.13

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.13 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 2546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 46.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.