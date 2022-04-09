Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.71.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CZR opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
